Penn State

Ohio State defense has challenge in stopping Penn State's Saquon Barkley

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer is as prone to hyperbole as any football coach, but everything he says about Penn State tailback Saquon Barkley might be true.

The Ohio State coach made a bold statement or two this week about the Heisman Trophy front-runner, who is the first Penn State player to gain 3,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards. The junior likely will become the school's all-time leading rusher by the end of the season. Strong and quick, he makes defenses jittery trying to account for him on every play.

“I'd be careful to say this, but he's as good an all-purpose running back as we've seen,” Meyer said. “And that's 30 years (in coaching). No disrespect (intended) for the great running backs. You have different ways of bottling up great running backs. It's hard, especially this guy, really hard.”

Part of the problem, he said, is Penn State uses Barkley in imaginative ways to create “matchup nightmares” for the defense.

For example, on the Nittany Lions' second play from scrimmage last week against Michigan, Barkley took a direct snap, faked a handoff to quarterback Trace McSorley, cut left while linebackers followed McSorley and romped untouched through Michigan defenders for a 69-yard touchdown. He ran for another score and also caught a TD pass in the 42-13 Penn State win.

Now it's Ohio State's turn to figure out how to stop Barkley. No. 2 Penn State visits the No. 6 Buckeyes on Saturday amid the hoopla that ESPN's College GameDay always brings to town. There is a revenge story line, too. Last year, No. 2 Ohio State went to Happy Valley and was knocked off its perch by then-unranked Penn State, 24-21.

Ohio State is coming off a bye week, so Meyer and Co. got to watch Barkley pad his Heisman resume on TV on Saturday night.

Buckeyes defenders say the predictable things about stopping Barkley: know where he is all the time, maintain gap discipline, hit him hard when possible. It's not that complicated if you listen to defensive end Tyquan Lewis.

“Just be disciplined and hit him,” he said.

Added Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Backer: “He can do it all. He can block. He can run. He can jump over you. He can jump through you. Me personally, I just love to watch him play. I'm definitely excited to play against him.”

Barkley against Ohio State's deep, talented defensive line will be an intriguing matchup. The Buckeyes are holding opponents to an average of just under 3 yards per carry. Defensive end Sam Hubbard said line coach Larry Johnson — a former Penn State assistant whose son Larry Jr. is a former All-American running back at the school — takes personal pride in stopping elite ball-carriers.

“That's something he's been preaching, and we have a big challenge,” Hubbard said.

