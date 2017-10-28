Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Call it a comeback: No. 6 Ohio State rallies past No. 2 Penn State, 39-38

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard, right, grabs the face mask of Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Hubbard was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State running back Mike Weber, right, scores a touchdown against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Penn State defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields, left, forces Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, right, cuts up field to score a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1 minutes, 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss, 39-38, on Saturday.

Barrett played one of the best games of his decorated career, going 33 for 39 for 328 yards and four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) were down 35-20.

Penn State led 38-27 with 5:42 left, and it looked as if the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) were going to knock the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff race and put a firm grip on the Big Ten East. Barrett wouldn't let that happen.

