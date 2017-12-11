Penn State running back Saquon Barkley lands on All-America teams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley added another entry to his long list of honors Monday when he was named to the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America All-America teams as an all-purpose player. He landed a berth on USA Today's second team as a running back.

West Virginia's Davis Sills V, who leads the nation with 18 touchdown receptions, was named a second-team wide receiver by the Associated Press.

Previously, Barkley won the Paul Hornung Award for college football's most versatile player, in addition to dominating several Big Ten awards for the conference's top offensive player, running back and return specialist. He also won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football for the second consecutive year as the Big Ten's best player.

Barkley rushed 1,134 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 47 passes for 594 yards and three scores.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.