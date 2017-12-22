Penn State men stunned on buzzer-beating 3-pointer
Updated 19 hours ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Frederick Scott scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Rider to a 71-70 win over Penn State on Friday.
Dimencio Vaughn scored 16 points, Tyere Marshall added 15 and Stevie Jordan scored 12 for the Broncs (6-5) who trailed by as many as 10 with 14:18 to play.
Josh Reaves scored 10 points, grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds and had eight assists for the Nittany Lions (10-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Shep Garner added 18 points on six 3-pointers and Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins scored 10 points apiece for the Nittany Lions.
Scott scored seven straight points in a 1:57 span to cut Penn State's lead to 65-64 with four minutes to play. He gave Rider a 66-65 lead with a pair of free throws with 1:23 left before Garner hit a 3 that put Penn State up 70-66 with 22 seconds left. Jordan's layup with 14 seconds left pulled Rider within two points and set the stage for Scott's winner.