Penn State dismisses 2 players, including ex-starter Manny Bowen
Updated 4 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two Penn State football players, including a previously suspended starter, no longer are with the team due to a violation of team rules.
Linebacker Manny Bowen and receiver/special teamer Irvin Charles were dismissed for undisclosed reasons, according to a team spokesperson.
“We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future,” Penn State said in a statement.
Bowen was suspended for the season's final three reguar-season games. The junior made 51 tackles in nine starts and had been a two-year contributor. Bowen also did not play in the Rose Bowl last year, though he traveled with the team.
Charles, a redshirt sophomore, played in 11 games, primarily on special teams. He specialized in kickoff and punt coverage, forcing a fumble on a punt return against Indiana.
The 6-foot-4 receiver made three career catches, including one for an 80-yard touchdown against Minnesota in 2016.