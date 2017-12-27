Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State dismisses 2 players, including ex-starter Manny Bowen

The (Allentown) Morning Call | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Penn State's Manny Bowen (hits Michigan's Karan Higdon as he scores a touchdown during the first half Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Bowen was dismissed from the team Tuesday.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two Penn State football players, including a previously suspended starter, no longer are with the team due to a violation of team rules.

Linebacker Manny Bowen and receiver/special teamer Irvin Charles were dismissed for undisclosed reasons, according to a team spokesperson.

“We appreciate their contributions to the program and wish them success in the future,” Penn State said in a statement.

Bowen was suspended for the season's final three reguar-season games. The junior made 51 tackles in nine starts and had been a two-year contributor. Bowen also did not play in the Rose Bowl last year, though he traveled with the team.

Charles, a redshirt sophomore, played in 11 games, primarily on special teams. He specialized in kickoff and punt coverage, forcing a fumble on a punt return against Indiana.

The 6-foot-4 receiver made three career catches, including one for an 80-yard touchdown against Minnesota in 2016.

