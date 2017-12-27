Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

From PlayStation 4s to backpacks, gifts aplenty for Penn State, other Big Ten players

Centre Daily Times | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Penn State coach James Franklin holds his players back before they're introduced against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Penn State coach James Franklin holds his players back before they're introduced against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

Updated 10 hours ago

For fans, bowl season is that magical time of year where football appears on TV just about every day — as long as you don't mind MAC opponents or games with names like the Dollar General Bowl.

But, for players, it's sometimes almost like a second Christmas.

Each bowl can offer up to 125 participants gifts totaling up to $550. Many even offer a “gift suite,” or a private shopping event where players can choose from different items up to a certain value.

So, it's only natural to check in on the SportsBusiness Journal's 12th annual gift rundown and see what players around the Big Ten will be receiving from their respective bowl games:

Penn State vs. Washington (Fiesta Bowl; 4 p.m. Saturday): PlayStation PS4 PRO bundle, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack

Iowa vs. Boston College (Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday): Variety of New Era products

Purdue vs. Arizona (Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday): Fossil watch, Sony XB950N1 extra bass noise-canceling headphones, Timbuk2 backpack, coin, $25 iTunes gift card

Michigan State vs. Washington State (Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. Thursday): Gift suite, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack

Northwestern vs. Kentucky (Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. Friday): Gift suite, Fossil watch

Ohio State vs. USC (Cotton Bowl Classic, 8:30 p.m. Friday): Would not disclose gift(s)

Wisconsin vs. Miami (Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. Saturday): Gift suite, Tourneau watch, Lyfe Brand hat, Ice Shaker water bottle and shaker cup

Michigan vs. South Carolina (Outback Bowl, noon Sunday): Jostens ring, Fossil watch, $125 Best Buy gift card, Outback Steakhouse gift card, hat

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.