From PlayStation 4s to backpacks, gifts aplenty for Penn State, other Big Ten players
Updated 10 hours ago
For fans, bowl season is that magical time of year where football appears on TV just about every day — as long as you don't mind MAC opponents or games with names like the Dollar General Bowl.
But, for players, it's sometimes almost like a second Christmas.
Each bowl can offer up to 125 participants gifts totaling up to $550. Many even offer a “gift suite,” or a private shopping event where players can choose from different items up to a certain value.
So, it's only natural to check in on the SportsBusiness Journal's 12th annual gift rundown and see what players around the Big Ten will be receiving from their respective bowl games:
Penn State vs. Washington (Fiesta Bowl; 4 p.m. Saturday): PlayStation PS4 PRO bundle, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack
Iowa vs. Boston College (Pinstripe Bowl, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday): Variety of New Era products
Purdue vs. Arizona (Foster Farms Bowl, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday): Fossil watch, Sony XB950N1 extra bass noise-canceling headphones, Timbuk2 backpack, coin, $25 iTunes gift card
Michigan State vs. Washington State (Holiday Bowl, 9 p.m. Thursday): Gift suite, Fossil watch, Ogio backpack
Northwestern vs. Kentucky (Music City Bowl, 4:30 p.m. Friday): Gift suite, Fossil watch
Ohio State vs. USC (Cotton Bowl Classic, 8:30 p.m. Friday): Would not disclose gift(s)
Wisconsin vs. Miami (Orange Bowl, 8 p.m. Saturday): Gift suite, Tourneau watch, Lyfe Brand hat, Ice Shaker water bottle and shaker cup
Michigan vs. South Carolina (Outback Bowl, noon Sunday): Jostens ring, Fossil watch, $125 Best Buy gift card, Outback Steakhouse gift card, hat