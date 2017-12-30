Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State holds off Washington to win Fiesta Bowl

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Converting on third downs had been a sore spot at Penn State, so coach James Franklin made it a point of emphasis in spring ball and fall camp.

The Nittany Lions kept working at it during the season and kept getting better, peaking at the perfect time.

Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and had both of his touchdown passes to DaeSean Hamilton on third-down plays, helping No. 9 Penn State outlast No. 12 Washington, 35-28, on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl.

“Our coaches did a fantastic job, and the O-line protected and the receivers made plays,” Franklin said. “We were very efficient. We executed.”

Penn State (11-2), No. 9 in the final College Football Rankings, had its way with Washington's vaunted defense early, building a 28-7 lead by the second quarter. Washington (10-3) woke up from an offensive slumber with two touchdowns and pulled to 35-28 on Myles Gaskins' 69-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Huskies' inability to stop Penn State on third down kept them from getting any closer.

The Nittany Lions converted three third-down attempts on a final clock-winding drive and were 13 for 17 overall. Washington had a final shot with a desperation play of multiple laterals and passes, but Dante Pettis' final lateral was intercepted after he passed up a chance to step out of bounds to set up one more play.

“I think a lot of it was McSorley,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said. “He's buying time, getting out of there. And when we did get a little pressure on him, he stepped up nicely and took off and ran or bought time.”

Washington had the nation's top run defense during the regular season, allowing 92 yards per game, but Saquon Barkley matched that on one run in the second quarter. Barkley had 137 of the Nittany Lions' 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns in what could be his final game if he decides to turn pro.

The Huskies, No. 11 CFP, gave up a season-high 545 total yards.

“They had us on our heels most of the night,” Petersen said.

The Nittany Lions lost a chance at the CFP with consecutive losses to Ohio State and Michigan State but ended up in a familiar place: the Fiesta Bowl, where they had not lost in six previous trips.

Penn State raced toward No. 7 by going to the air early against the run-stingy Huskies.

McSorley picked Washington's secondary apart, hitting nine receivers for 219 yards in the first half. He connected with Hamilton on a 48-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive and set up scoring runs of 2 yards by Barkley and 1 yard by Woodland Hills product Miles Sanders.

Barkley then did it all himself, bursting through the left side for a 92-yard touchdown run to put Penn State up 28-7.

The Nittany Lions had 367 yards by halftime against a defense that allowed 277.4 yards per game during the regular season.

The Huskies turned a recovered fumble into a much-needed touchdown just before halftime, cutting Penn State's lead to 28-14 on Gaskin's 13-yard run.

Another big score came right after halftime: Browning 28 yards to Aaron Fuller.

But Penn State answered on another third down, when McSorley hit Hamilton on a 24-yard TD pass to put Penn State up 35-21.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws against Washington during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws against Washington during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley leaps over Washington defensive back Myles Bryant the second half of the Fiesta Bowl.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley leaps over Washington defensive back Myles Bryant the second half of the Fiesta Bowl.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley celebrates the Nittany Lions' victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.
Getty Images
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley celebrates the Nittany Lions' victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.