Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State's Saquon Barkley in no rush to make decision on NFL Draft

Wire Report | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is projected to be a top-10 pick.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is projected to be a top-10 pick.

Updated 5 hours ago

Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley reiterated Thursday he isn't sure when he will announce his decision on whether he will enter the NFL Draft or return for his final season.

“Whenever it hits me,” Barkley said at a news conference heading into Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against Washington. “It could be the day after (the bowl game) I know I'm going to stay or going to leave. It could be the last day (players are eligible to declare).”

Barkley, who ran for 1,134 yards and scored 21 touchdowns this season, is projected to be a top-10 pick.

“It's hard because it's right in front of you,” he said. “I'm human. I have taken time to think about it. I talked to (coach James) Franklin about it before the season even started. I talked to my family about it. The best way I try to deal with it is to live in the moment and appreciate the time I have here.”

— Wire report

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.