Penn State's Saquon Barkley in no rush to make decision on NFL Draft
Updated 5 hours ago
Penn State junior running back Saquon Barkley reiterated Thursday he isn't sure when he will announce his decision on whether he will enter the NFL Draft or return for his final season.
“Whenever it hits me,” Barkley said at a news conference heading into Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against Washington. “It could be the day after (the bowl game) I know I'm going to stay or going to leave. It could be the last day (players are eligible to declare).”
Barkley, who ran for 1,134 yards and scored 21 touchdowns this season, is projected to be a top-10 pick.
“It's hard because it's right in front of you,” he said. “I'm human. I have taken time to think about it. I talked to (coach James) Franklin about it before the season even started. I talked to my family about it. The best way I try to deal with it is to live in the moment and appreciate the time I have here.”
— Wire report