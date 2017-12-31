Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State's Saquon Barkley declares for NFL draft

Morning Call | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 8:39 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Saquon Barkley, the Whitehall High graduate who turned himself into one of the best running backs in Penn State history, announced Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

'This is my dream," Barkley said in a telephone interview. "This has been my dream since I was a little kid. God has blessed me with an opportunity to play at the next level and even be considered a draft pick. I'm ready to move onto the next phase."

Barkley capped one of the most prolific offensive careers in Penn State history Saturday by rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-27 victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. The two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year set 10 Penn State offensive records, including career all-purpose yards (5,538), total touchdowns (53) and rushing touchdowns (43).

Barkley became the first player in Penn State history, and fourth in Big Ten history, to amass 3,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He joined Evan Royster as the only two Penn State running backs with three 1,000-yard seasons.

Running back Saquon Barkley of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts on the field after defeating the Washington Huskies 35-28 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions won 35-28.
Getty Images
Running back Saquon Barkley of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts on the field after defeating the Washington Huskies 35-28 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions won 35-28.
Running back Saquon Barkley of the Penn State Nittany Lions rushes the football against the Washington Huskies during the second half of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.
Getty Images
Running back Saquon Barkley of the Penn State Nittany Lions rushes the football against the Washington Huskies during the second half of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.
Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions leaps over defensive back Austin Joyner (4) and linebacker Keishawn Bierria of the Washington Huskies during the second half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.
Getty Images
Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions leaps over defensive back Austin Joyner (4) and linebacker Keishawn Bierria of the Washington Huskies during the second half of the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Dec. 30, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz.
