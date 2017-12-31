Penn State's Saquon Barkley declares for NFL draft
Updated 5 hours ago
Saquon Barkley, the Whitehall High graduate who turned himself into one of the best running backs in Penn State history, announced Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft.
'This is my dream," Barkley said in a telephone interview. "This has been my dream since I was a little kid. God has blessed me with an opportunity to play at the next level and even be considered a draft pick. I'm ready to move onto the next phase."
Farewell Penn State, thank you for everything! #WeAre ⚪️ https://t.co/Yat23Kskny— Saquon Barkley (@saquonb21) January 1, 2018
Barkley capped one of the most prolific offensive careers in Penn State history Saturday by rushing for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-27 victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl. The two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year set 10 Penn State offensive records, including career all-purpose yards (5,538), total touchdowns (53) and rushing touchdowns (43).
Barkley became the first player in Penn State history, and fourth in Big Ten history, to amass 3,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He joined Evan Royster as the only two Penn State running backs with three 1,000-yard seasons.
