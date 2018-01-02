Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Former Penn State athletic director Jim Tarman dies

Staff and Wire Report | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Jim Tarman, former Penn State athletic director
Penn State athletics
Jim Tarman, former Penn State athletic director

Updated 9 hours ago

Jim Tarman, a former athletic director at Penn State who led many of the school's teams to national recognition, died at age 89.

The university said he died Sunday in State College.

Tarman joined Penn State as sports publicity director in 1958. In 1982, he was promoted to athletic director. He held the position until his retirement in 1993.

“The Penn State athletics family is saddened with the passing of Jim Tarman,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “Jim was a passionate, dedicated and, obviously, highly influential member of the Intercollegiate Athletics and university staff for more than 35 years. Jim played a significant role in the growth of our athletic program, including leading our women's programs into NCAA competition, new and improved facilities for student-athletes and, of course, our invitation and transition into the Big Ten Conference. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tarman family and all of Jim's friends and colleagues at Penn State and throughout the nation.”

The college won six national championships in football, lacrosse and fencing under Tarman, including football titles in 1982 and '86. He also is credited with overseeing the school's move into the Big Ten.

“I am saddened to hear of the loss of former Penn State athletic director Jim Tarman,” Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said in a statement. “Jim was a good friend and respected colleague who made a lasting impact on the Penn State community during his 36-year tenure in the athletics department, including the integral role he played in leading Penn State's transition into the Big Ten Conference. Our thoughts are with his family, and the entire Penn State community, during this difficult time.”

Tarman is survived by his wife, two sons and a grandchild.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in State College.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.