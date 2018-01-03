Penn State's Saquon Barkley signs with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
Updated 11 hours ago
Penn State's Saquon Barkley, who announced Sunday he will enter the NFL Draft, signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports on Wednesday.
Roc Nation Sports represents athletes Dez Bryant, Todd Gurley, Kevin Durant, among others.
Barkley, a likely top-five pick, closed his career in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns, one on a school record-tying 92-yard run, and seven receptions for 38 yards.
He finished his Penn State career with 3,843 rushing yards, second on the school's all-time list, just short of Evan Royster's record of 3,932 set from 2007-10.
Barkley ended the 2017 season with 1,271 yards rushing and 54 catches for 632 yards. He set a school record for career rushing touchdowns with 43, and his 23 total touchdowns this season — 18 rushing, three receiving, two on kickoff returns — tied for second for a single-season on Penn State's all-time list.
Barkley was a 2017 consensus All-America as either a running back, all-purpose back or kick returner. He won the Paul Hornung Award for his versatility. He finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and was a finalist for the Maxwell Award.
"I hope I have left a lasting impression on this university, football program, and community at large," he said after declaring for the draft. "It has been an honor and privilege to be able to call Penn State home and represent the Blue and White and all of the great players who came before me and will follow after me."