Penn State wrestling remains No. 1 in first coaches poll of 2018

Centre Daily Times | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 10:24 p.m.
Oklahoma State's Kaden Gfeller, top, works against Penn State's Nick Lee during the Southern Scuffle college wrestling tournament Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Times Free Press
Penn State's Bo Nickal faces off with Northern Iowa's Drew Foster at 184 pounds during the Southern Scuffle college wrestling tournament Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Chattanooga. Nickal won the bout.
Chattanooga Times Free Press
The Nittany Lions are starting 2018 on top.

In the first National Wrestling Coaches Association/USA Today Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll of the year, released Wednesday, Penn State sits at No. 1 with 395 points and 11 first-place votes. The Nittany Lions are followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes, who despite being off last week, gained another point on Penn State and picked up two first-place votes.

Penn State spent the early part of this week wrestling at the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn., where it crowned six individual champs and took the team title. Tournament results, however, don't have a direct effect on NWCA team rankings, which are based upon dual results.

The rest of the top seven remains the same: Oklahoma State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Lehigh and Iowa.

There were, however, shakeups in the lower portion of the poll, because of a tumultuous South Beach Duals over the weekend.

Then-No. 8 Minnesota dropped two duals in Deerfield Beach, Fla. — to then-No. 24 North Carolina and then-No. 12 Cornell. The losses sunk the Golden Gophers to No. 14. The Big Red, meanwhile, lost to North Dakota State, vaulting the Bison back into the rankings. North Carolina moved up five spots to No. 19.

InterMat has not yet released individual NCAA Division I rankings this week, but when it does, plenty of shakeups are to be expected.

For the Nittany Lions, Corey Keener (133), Anthony Cassar (197) and Nick Nevills (heavyweight) all suffered losses at the Southern Scuffle, while 141-pounder Jered Cortez injured his ankle and left the tournament early.

When the new rankings are released, it's likely Nevills will lose his No. 3 spot to Duke's Jacob Kasper, who won the Southern Scuffle title, as the Penn State junior finished fourth, with losses to unranked Mike Boykin of N.C. State and No. 11 Nathan Butler of Stanford.

Penn State stands to hold steady at the No. 1 spots at 149, 157, 165 and 184, where defending national champs Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf, Vincenzo Joseph and Bo Nickal all had impressive performances on their ways to individual Southern Scuffle titles.

Each tallied wins over ranked opponents, with Nolf pinning his way through the tournament.

No. 2 Mark Hall also saw success at 174, with another win over Lehigh's No. 5 Jordan Kutler, as well as one over Navy's No. 8 Jadaen Bernstein, en route to his second Scuffle title.

Further complicating things for the rankings committee this week is new No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis' loss to Missouri's Jaydin Eierman at 141 in the South Beach Duals.

The Top 5 in that weight class are all pretty neck and neck, with each wrestler having at least one loss to another in that Top 5. Diakomihalis' lone loss is to Eierman, whose single loss is to Wyoming's Bryce Meredith, who lost to Cornell's Diakomihalis but also beat No. 4 Kevin Jack and two-time national champ Dean Heil.

It's likely InterMat's rankings committee has a lot of thinking to do.

