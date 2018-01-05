Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State's Lamar Stevens breaks record with 14 field goals in win vs. Northwestern

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 10:54 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — Lamar Stevens set a Bryce Jordan Center record with 14 field goals and scored 16 of a career-high 30 points in the first half to lead Penn State over Northwestern, 78-63, on Friday.

Mike Watkins notched 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season, and Tony Carr added 12 points for the Nittany Lions (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten), who led for all but 1 minute, 1 second.

Bryant McIntosh returned to the Northwestern lineup from a one-game injury absence and led the Wildcats (10-7, 1-3) with 18 points.

Penn State took control with its best shooting half in more than a decade. The Nittany Lions made 71 percent of their field goals on 17-for-24 shooting in the first half and led 41-34 at halftime. Penn State last made at least 70 percent of its shots against VMI in 2006.

They used an 8-0 run that spanned 4:05 midway through the second to keep the game out of reach. In that time, the Wildcats went 0 for 7 from the floor and wouldn't come closer than six points.

