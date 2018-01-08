Penn State's Kerry Collins elected into College Football Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former All-American quarterback Kerry Collins became the 25th Penn State player or coach elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Collins and 12 others will be inducted to the Hall of Fame Dec. 4 at the 61st National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner in New York City.

“I am extremely honored to be included in the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018,” Collins said in a statement. “I was surrounded by great players and coaches during my time at Penn State, and was fortunate to have been part of an unbelievably talented undefeated 1994 Big Ten Championship team.

“My years at Penn State were special, and I am eternally grateful for the support and guidance I received there as a student-athlete.”

The other inductees include Rice running back Trevor Cobb, Montana quarterback Dave Dickerson, Illinois linebacker Dana Howard, Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson, Temple running back Paul Palmer, Miami safety Ed Reed, Georgia offensive tackle Matt Stinchcomb, Nebraska offensive lineman Aaron Taylor, Michigan defensive back Charles Woodson and coaches Frank Beamer, Mack Brown and Mel Tjeerdsma. Beamer coached at Murray State for six seasons and Virginia Tech for 19. Brown was at Texas from 1998-2013 after serving as head coach at Appalachian State (1983), Tulane (1985-87) and North Carolina (1988-97). Tjeerdsma coached at Austin College (1984-93) and Northwest Missouri State (1994-2010).