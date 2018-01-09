Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Former Pitt guard Josh Newkirk helps Indiana hold off Penn State

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:24 p.m.
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) goes up for a dunk against Indiana's Juwan Morgan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana's Josh Newkirk gets control of the ball in front of Penn State's Tony Carr during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 74-70.
Indiana's Robert Johnson, left, and Penn State's Jamari Wheeler eye a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Penn State's Julian Moore (44) shoots over Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) and Collin Hartman during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Juwan Morgan scored 21 points, and former Pitt guard Josh Newkirk added 16 on Tuesday to help Indiana hold off pesky Penn State, 74-70.

The Hoosiers (10-7, 3-2) have won two in a row and four of five.

Tony Carr had 28 points, and Lamar Stevens finished with 20 to lead the Nittany Lions (12-6, 2-3), who have split their last four games.

But the defenses sure didn't make it easy.

After taking a 47-36 lead on Robert Johnson's 3-pointer with 15 minutes, 15 seconds to play, Penn State charged back with a 7-2 spurt and cut the deficit to 56-53 on Carr's short floater with 7:22 left.

Indiana answered with a short jumper from Morgan and a 3 from Devonte Green to rebuild the lead and though the Hoosiers couldn't pull away, the Nittany Lions never had a chance to take the lead or tie the score.

Instead, they kept playing catch-up.

After cutting the deficit to four twice in the final minute, Carr's 3-pointer with 8 seconds to go made it 70-67 and Nazeer Bostick's 3 with 1.5 seconds left made it 72-70.

But Devonte Green made two free throws to seal it with 1 second left.

Stevens and Carr can cause matchup problems for a lot of Big Ten teams, and the Nittany Lions' defense is going to make things tough on everyone. Yes, Penn State is improving but they really missed guard Josh Reaves on Tuesday.

Reaves didn't make the trip.

Shortly before game time, the athletic department issued a statement explaining Reaves' absence.

“He remained in State College to attend to some academic concerns,” it said, noting the team hoped it was only a one-game aberration.

Reaves is a key defender for a team that started the game leading the Big Ten in steals. He was ranked 15th nationally (2.47) and needs two more to move into the top 10 on Penn State's career list.

It was a gritty, gutsy performance for the Hoosiers. And that's how coach Archie Miller, a Blackhawk grad, likes to see his team play. He knew the Hoosiers needed to be at their best defensively in this one and though they weren't perfect, they were good enough.

