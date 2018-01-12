Penn State hires David Corley as running backs coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State named former Army assistant David Corley as its running backs coach, replacing Charles Huff, who left last month to join coach Joe Moorhead's staff at Mississippi State. Moorhead was Penn State's offensive coordinator.

Corley coached wide receivers at Army and running backs at Connecticut and William & Mary.

“David is a dynamic football coach who will be a great fit in our program,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. “I have gotten to know David over the last several years and followed his career closely. He has continuously impressed me with his drive and passion for the game and recruiting.

“He has an infectious personality and competitiveness that will impact our running back room. People I respect in this profession think the world of David and his family, and we feel they will be a tremendous addition to our Penn State community.”

“My family and I are very excited about the opportunity to join the Penn State family. I have admired Coach Franklin's work for a long time,” Corley said. “I'm looking forward to working with this awesome staff and these outstanding student-athletes!”

In his three seasons at Connecticut, Corley was running backs coach, special teams coordinator, wide receivers coach and director of player engagement. At William & Mary, he also was wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator after a decorated playing career there.

He was a four-year starter at quarterback for William & Mary, where he broke career records for passing yards (9,805), total offense (10,948) and touchdown passes (73). He also played in the CFL and Arena Football League.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.