Penn State

Tony Carr's jumper lifts Penn State over Nebraska in OT

The Associated Press | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 9:51 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Tony Carr scored nine of his 17 points, including a game-winning long jumper with three seconds left in overtime, and Penn State beat Nebraska, 76-74, on Friday night.

Lamar Stevens scored 26 points and Mike Watkins added 20 and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten), who led by as many as 16 in the second half.

Glynn Watson Jr. and Isaac Copeland scored 21 points apiece and Isaiah Roby and Anton Gill scored 12 and 10, respectively, for the Cornhuskers (12-7, 3-3).

Penn State led 33-24 at halftime after closing out the first 20 minutes on a 21-9 run. Nebraska made just 5 of its final 14 field goals in that span and finished the first half 9 for 32 from the floor.

Shep Garner made a 3-pointer to give Penn State its largest lead at 42-26 just over two minutes into the second half.

But the Huskers fought back from there.

They put together a 39-23 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Copeland and Watson that made it a two-point game with 3:28 to play. They combined for four free throws and Watson hit the final shot of regulation moments later to send it to overtime 65-65.

