Tony Carr's 33 points not enough as Penn State falls in OT
Updated 8 hours ago
UNIVERSITY PARK — Dupree McBrayer scored 14 of a career-high 24 points in the second half and overtime and Minnesota beat Penn State, 95-84, on Monday night.
Nate Mason added 25 points and Jordan Murphy scored 22 and grabbed 19 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (14-6, 3-4 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Tony Carr scored 33 points, Mike Watkins added 20 and 11 rebounds and Lamar Stevens chipped in 12 for Penn State (13-7, 3-4).
Minnesota made 53 percent of its field goals on 35-for-66 shooting. That included a 10-for-17 pace from 3-point range with three coming in overtime after the Golden Gophers gave up a 13-point lead with 8:56 to play.
McBrayer hit a jumper then to put Minnesota up with its largest lead of the game at 63-50 but Penn State raced back with a 15-2 run. Watkins capped Penn State's surge with his second steal, sprinted the other way for a dunk that tied it 65-65.
The teams traded baskets down the stretch before Carr sank a 3-pointer with three seconds left to make it 74-74 and force overtime.