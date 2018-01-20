Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State goes cold late in loss to Northwestern

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Northwestern's Scottie Lindsey (left) and Bryant McIntosh (right) surround Penn State's Tony Carr during the second half.
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Vic Law had 18 points, and Scottie Lindsey scored 13 to lead Northwestern to a 70-61 victory over Penn State on Saturday afternoon.

Dererk Pardon added 12 points and Bryant McIntosh 10 for the Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game skid.

Shep Garner scored 22 points, and Lamar Stevens added 13 for the Nittany Lions (13-8, 3-5), who have lost five of eight.

Northwestern used an 11-0 run to pull ahead 66-59 with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game.

Pardon scored the run's first six points, including two dunks. Law followed with a 3, and McIntosh capped the run with a jumper. Gavin Skelly made two free throws with 27.5 seconds remaining to seal it.

Penn State went without a field goal over the final 10:37. The Nittany Lions shot 37 percent in the second half after shooting 68 percent before the break.

Penn State's Tony Carr was averaging 19.6 points per game to rank second in the Big Ten but finished with just eight points.

The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats, 78-63, two weeks ago in State College.

Law's 3 gave Northwestern its first lead at 24-23 and capped an 11-2 run. Penn State led 35-33 at halftime after Garner made two 3s in the final two minutes. He had 17 points and was 5 for 6 beyond the arc at the break.

The Nittany Lions led by as much as nine in the first half.

Northwestern has won seven of its last 11 games against Penn State.

