Penn State's Hamilton joins three teammates at Senior Bowl

Four Penn State players will represent the school Saturday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., after wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, who earned three All-Big Ten honors in his career, was added to the North roster.

Hamilton, who had two receptions for 42 yards in the East-West Shrine Game last Saturday, will join teammates Marcus Allen, Christian Campbell and Mike Gesicki in Mobile.

Four Senior Bowl participants match Penn State's total in 2015 when Adrian Amos, Deion Barnes, Mike Hull and Donovan Smith played in the game.

Overall, Penn State had nine all-star participants this season, including Jason Cabinda, Curtis Cothran, Parker Cothren, Grant Haley and Hamilton in the Shrine Game; and Troy Apke in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. That's nine participants in senior all-star games, the most for the Nittany Lions since 2003 when nine student-athlete were in postseason games (five in the Senior Bowl and four in the Blue-Gray Game).

Apke, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, won MVP honors in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He was tied for the team lead with seven tackles and added a forced fumble and an interception.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.