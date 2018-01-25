Penn State hires Ja'Juan Seider as RBs coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former West Virginia running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider was named to the same position at Penn State, forcing a slight shakeup of coach James Franklin's original plans for 2018.

Franklin hired David Corley on Jan. 12 to coach running backs, but Corley now will mentor the wide receivers. Corley also has coached wide receivers at Connecticut and William & Mary.

In addition, defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who is entering his fifth year on the Penn State staff, was elevated to associate head coach.

Seider comes to Penn State after two years as Florida's running backs coach.

“As soon as I met Ja'Juan, I knew that he would be a great fit for our staff,” Franklin said in a statement. “He comes highly recommended from a lot of people in the industry I respect. Ja'Juan has a quiet confidence and a natural charisma that will relate well to our running backs. His experience as a player and a coach will complement our offensive scheme.

“He is also widely regarded as one of nation's top recruiters and his ties to this region will be beneficial.”

He was at West Virginia from 2013-2015 and worked with NFL running backs Wendell Smallwood and Charles Sims. In 2015, Smallwood led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,519 yards.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.