Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State hires Ja'Juan Seider as RBs coach

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Penn State's James Franklin coaches against Pitt in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Beaver Stadium.
Tribune-Review
Penn State's James Franklin coaches against Pitt in the second quarter Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Beaver Stadium.

Former West Virginia running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider was named to the same position at Penn State, forcing a slight shakeup of coach James Franklin's original plans for 2018.

Franklin hired David Corley on Jan. 12 to coach running backs, but Corley now will mentor the wide receivers. Corley also has coached wide receivers at Connecticut and William & Mary.

In addition, defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who is entering his fifth year on the Penn State staff, was elevated to associate head coach.

Seider comes to Penn State after two years as Florida's running backs coach.

“As soon as I met Ja'Juan, I knew that he would be a great fit for our staff,” Franklin said in a statement. “He comes highly recommended from a lot of people in the industry I respect. Ja'Juan has a quiet confidence and a natural charisma that will relate well to our running backs. His experience as a player and a coach will complement our offensive scheme.

“He is also widely regarded as one of nation's top recruiters and his ties to this region will be beneficial.”

He was at West Virginia from 2013-2015 and worked with NFL running backs Wendell Smallwood and Charles Sims. In 2015, Smallwood led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,519 yards.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.