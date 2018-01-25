Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State stuns No. 13 Ohio State on long-range buzzer-beater

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the score tied and final seconds winding down, Penn State's Tony Carr dribbled across the center line and launched a desperation jumper with two Ohio State players in his face. The ball banked in off the glass, and Carr's teammates mobbed him on the Value City Arena court.

The buzzer-beater — it came seconds after Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop tied it with a 3-pointer — gave Penn State an 82-79 victory over the No. 13 Buckeyes on Thursday night.

Ohio State lost for the first time in 10 Big Ten games this season.

I think we definitely outplayed them from the tip,” Carr said. “We were just more focused, we were more hungry.”

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann wouldn't argue with that. Neither would his players, who were at the end of the grueling stretch of five games in 11 days.

“This is not unlike what we thought could happen at some point,” Holtmann said. “We'll see how they respond.”

Ohio State played from behind the entire game and was outhustled on defense, allowing Penn State (14-8, 4-5) to hit 11 of 14 shots from behind the 3-point line. The 78.6 percent success rate was the best in program history.

Carr, the top scorer in the Big Ten behind Bates-Diop , paced Penn State with 28 points and was 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

He was the logical guy to take the final shot with a chance to win the game and give Penn State its first win over a ranked team this season.

“I was definitely rolling tonight,” he said, “and that shot kept it up.”

Bates-Diop, who had been battling the flu and was questionable for the game, led Ohio State (18-5, 9-1) with 25 points but was in foul trouble for much of the second half. He sat on the bench for a 7-minute chunk in the middle of the half.

But he had three 3-pointers in the last 2:07 to pull the Buckeyes back in it. He tied it with a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left just before Carr connected from deep as time ran out.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and Shep Garner 14 for Penn State, which hadn't beaten a team ranked as high as Ohio State on the road since 2009. Guard Josh Reaves, who rejoined the team after sitting out four games with academic issues, had 10 points.

Jae'Sean Tate had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Penn State guard Tony Carr, center, celebrates with teammates after his winning basket against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Tony Carr, center, celebrates with teammates after his winning basket against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, right, goes up to shoot against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, right, goes up to shoot against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson, right, tries to steal the ball from Penn State guard Tony Carr during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Jackson was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson, right, tries to steal the ball from Penn State guard Tony Carr during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Jackson was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard Andrew Dakich, left, guard Musa Jallow, center, and center Micah Potter watch the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard Andrew Dakich, left, guard Musa Jallow, center, and center Micah Potter watch the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, left, blocks a shot by Penn State forward Julian Moore, center, as Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate, left, blocks a shot by Penn State forward Julian Moore, center, as Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Josh Reaves, left, goes up to shoot against Ohio State guard Andrew Dakich during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Josh Reaves, left, goes up to shoot against Ohio State guard Andrew Dakich during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Tony Carr, reaches for the ball against Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Tony Carr, reaches for the ball against Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, center, goes up to shoot between Penn State forward Deivis Zemgulis, left, and guard Shep Garner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, center, goes up to shoot between Penn State forward Deivis Zemgulis, left, and guard Shep Garner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State center Micah Potter, left, blocks a shot by Penn State forward Mike Watkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State center Micah Potter, left, blocks a shot by Penn State forward Mike Watkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens, right, goes up to shoot against Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State forward Lamar Stevens, right, goes up to shoot against Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Shep Garner, left, goes up to shoot against Ohio State guard Andrew Dakich during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Penn State guard Shep Garner, left, goes up to shoot against Ohio State guard Andrew Dakich during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, left, goes up to shoot against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, left, goes up to shoot against Penn State forward Lamar Stevens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson (3) goes up to shootbetween Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick (4), forward Lamar Stevens (11) and forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio State guard C.J. Jackson (3) goes up to shootbetween Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick (4), forward Lamar Stevens (11) and forward Mike Watkins (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
