Penn State

Hempfield grad Holmberg captures pentahlon title at Penn State National indoor meet

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Penn State's Maddie Holmberg competes in the heptathlon 100-meter hurdles during Day 1 of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships on May 12 at Penn State.
Penn State Athletics
When Maddie Holmberg competed at Hempfield, her track coaches felt she probably could win or do well in any event she entered.

Holmberg is proving that at Penn State.

She won the women's pentathlon Friday at the Penn State National indoor meet.

Competing in five events, Holmberg won the 60-meter hurdles, shot put and long jump. She placed second in the 800 and fifth in the high jump.

She finished with 4,133 points.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

