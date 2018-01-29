Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State standout Jason Nolf's status uncertain after knee injury

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Penn State's Jason Nolf wrestles against Missouri's Joey Lavallee in their 157-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I championships Saturday, March 18, 2017, in St. Louis. Nolf, a Kittanning graduate, won.
Penn State's Jason Nolf wrestles against Missouri's Joey Lavallee in their 157-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I championships Saturday, March 18, 2017, in St. Louis. Nolf, a Kittanning graduate, won.
Penn State wrestler Jason Nolf.
Penn State wrestler Jason Nolf.

Penn State junior Jason Nolf, ranked No. 1 in the nation at 157 pounds, sustained an injury to his right knee on Saturday in a match at Rutgers. Penn State has yet to provide an update on his status.

The returning national champion and Kittanning graduate was leading No. 17 John VanBrill, 5-4, in the second period when the injury occurred after a stalemate/potentially dangerous call and was unable to continue.

Nolf had won 46 consecutive matches before the injury default. Penn State lost a team point because of a bench unsportsmanlike after the Lions coaches reacted to the call's timing.

Nolf was a three-time PIAA champion and lost only once in his high school career. He also was a four-time WPIAL champion. He was an NCAA runner-up in 2016 and now is 76-3 in his career and 16-1 this season.

Penn State rallied to defeat Rutgers, 25-15.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.