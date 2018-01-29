Penn State standout Jason Nolf's status uncertain after knee injury
Penn State junior Jason Nolf, ranked No. 1 in the nation at 157 pounds, sustained an injury to his right knee on Saturday in a match at Rutgers. Penn State has yet to provide an update on his status.
The returning national champion and Kittanning graduate was leading No. 17 John VanBrill, 5-4, in the second period when the injury occurred after a stalemate/potentially dangerous call and was unable to continue.
Nolf had won 46 consecutive matches before the injury default. Penn State lost a team point because of a bench unsportsmanlike after the Lions coaches reacted to the call's timing.
Nolf was a three-time PIAA champion and lost only once in his high school career. He also was a four-time WPIAL champion. He was an NCAA runner-up in 2016 and now is 76-3 in his career and 16-1 this season.
Penn State rallied to defeat Rutgers, 25-15.
