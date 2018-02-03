Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State throttles Iowa behind another Mike Watkins double-double

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 8:54 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — Mike Watkins scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season and Penn State beat Iowa, 82-58, on Saturday.

Lamar Stevens added 17 points and Tony Carr 16 for the Nittany Lions (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten), who have won three of their last four.

Tyler Cook led Iowa (12-13, 3-9) with 19 points and Luka Garza had 13 for the Hawkeyes, who have dropped seven of their last 10.

Penn State seized control early when a dunk from Watkins with 12:39 left in the first half turned a 14-14 tie into a 33-14 run. Carr fueled it with 12 points and Watkins had eight during the stretch to give Penn State a 47-28 halftime lead.

Shep Garner hit his third 3-pointer to open the second half. Iowa trailed by as many as 25 and got no closer than 14 the rest of the way.

