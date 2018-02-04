Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Electric wrestling crowd lights up Rec Hall for Penn State-Ohio State dual

Centre Daily Times | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 10:36 p.m.
Penn State's Anthony Cassar reacts after defeating Ohio State's Kolin Moore at 197 pounds in a wrestling meet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in State College.
Centre Daily Times
Penn State's Anthony Cassar reacts after defeating Ohio State's Kolin Moore at 197 pounds in a wrestling meet Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in State College.

Updated 9 hours ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — There's a reason Anthony Cassar, on the brink of upsetting the No. 1 wrestler, turned to the crowd and raised his arms as his 197-pound bout wound down to the final seconds.

Having 6,699 screaming Nittany Lions fans bearing down on the mat is enough to knock even the most seasoned wrestler off his game. But, for Cassar, it gave him the extra boost to hold off Ohio State's Kollin Moore.

"It was just fun to have everyone cheer," he said after the Nittany Lions' 19-18 win Saturday night. "I haven't really wrestled in Rec Hall for awhile, so it felt good to have people cheering for you."

The dual, touted on social media as the "Super Bowl" of college wrestling, drummed up hype across the country, spiking ticket sales into the hundreds and leading Ohio State's coach Tom Ryan to call for the match to be relocated to the Bryce Jordan Center to accommodate a larger crowd.

But some fans, such as Joseph Garnett, who runs game day operations for Penn State's student section — "The RECKoning" — were glad for the more intimate atmosphere.

"Being at Rec Hall, with everyone right on top, it's even better than the BJC match," he said. "It's all of our fans, screaming and yelling for our guys, really getting rowdy and bringing a little bit of intimidation in the beginning."

And bring it they did.

With students were lined up to the edge of the mat, and people packed shoulder to shoulder around the upper-level track, the crowd might have broken the sound barrier.

When 125-pound Carson Kuhn busted onto the scene in his Penn State debut, coming out with three takedowns in the first period against the three-time All-American and 2015 national champ Nathan Tomasello, the crowd, knowing what was at stake, rose to its feet, cheering him on.

And the noise level never really died down from there.

The excitement that built up leading up to this showdown between the No. 1 and No. 2 dual teams in the country has been compared to rivalry matches between Iowa and Iowa State and Iowa and Oklahoma State in the 1980s and '90s. Even those who witnessed those other intense rivalries felt this one belonged in that conversation.

"This is my 32nd year doing this, and I've done No. 1 vs No. 2 back in the day, and when people ask me where my favorite place to do a meet is, I will tell you: 'Anywhere it's packed, and anywhere it's No. 1 vs 2,'" Big Ten and ESPN wrestling analyst Tim Johnson told the Centre Daily Times. "So when you ask where this one ranks, it ranks right at the top."

The hype brought out people from all cross-sections of the fandom, from usher Lefty McIntyre, who's been involved with the Penn State wrestling program since his freshman year of college in 1950, to Deontay Wadley, a senior attending his first match.

"I'm excited," Wadley said before the match. "I mean it's the biggest match of the year. I'm looking forward to (Bo) Nickal vs. (Myles) Martin, and Mark Hall, but I really want to see an upset at 197."

Wabley got his wish, and people jumped out of their seats as Cassar ran around the mat in a victory dance.

Each wrestler played its part in Penn State's narrow win Saturday night, but it could also be said that the rambunctious crowd provided an 11th man on the mat.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me