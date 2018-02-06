Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State reaches settlement with ex-assistant Bob Shoop

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop runs a drill during a practice session following media day on Aug.06, 2015, in University Park.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Penn State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop runs a drill during a practice session following media day on Aug.06, 2015, in University Park.

Updated 9 hours ago

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State has settled its lawsuit with former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

The school has announced the two sides have reached an “amicable resolution.” School officials say Shoop “recognizes obligations under his employment contract with Penn State” but settlement terms would remain confidential.

Shoop was Penn State's defensive coordinator from 2014-15 before leaving for the same position at Tennessee. The school sued Shoop last summer and said he owed $891,000. Shoop filed a counterclaim saying he was forced out of his Penn State job and that he'd “experienced a hostile, negative work environment.”

The school release announcing the settlement says Shoop was “grateful” for the support he received at Penn State and that Penn State recognizes Shoop was “an integral part” of the staff.

Shoop is now Mississippi State's defensive coordinator.

