Penn State wrestling unanimous No. 1 after victory over Ohio State

Wrestling without NCAA champ Jason Nolf, the Penn State Nittany Lions held on for a narrow 19-18 win over the No. 2 Buckeyes at Rec Hall on Saturday, earning them the unanimous No. 1 ranking in the latest coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions (12-0) earned all 16 first-place votes in Tuesday's National Wrestling Coaches Association/USA Today Division I Team Coaches Poll, with 400 points. This is the first time Penn State has held the unanimous No. 1 position since Nov. 28.

The Buckeyes, now 12-1, maintained the second spot with 381 points. Missouri, which remains the only other undefeated team in the top 25, came in at third.

The biggest mover in the team poll this week was Wyoming, which jumped five spots to No. 17 after improving to 10-4 with a win over Oklahoma.

Anthony Cassar shot back into InterMat's Division I individual rankings this week at No. 8 at 197 pounds, after his upset of No. 1 Kollin Moore. Cassar had been ranked as high as ninth this season, before being replaced in the poll by teammate Shakur Rasheed, with whom Cassar has split time since Rasheed's Southern Scuffle-winning performance at the beginning of the year.

B1G WoW! Lion Anthony Cassar named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week! Read it! https://t.co/fQtuJ7lzgV #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/OTT5OAhQe1 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) February 6, 2018

Moore maintained his No. 1 rank.

The only other movement for Penn State in this week's individual rankings came at 141 pounds, where freshman Nick Lee slipped two spots to No. 8, after dropping a 7-6 decision to Ohio State's Joey McKenna. The Buckeye moved up four spots to No. 7.

After each added a ranked win to their resumes Saturday, Penn State's Zain Retherford (149), Vincenzo Joseph (165), and Bo Nickal (184) all maintained their No. 1 ranks, while Mark Hall held steady at No. 2 at 174.

I have a bigger #Iowa wrestling story coming later this week, but in the meantime, here are some videos from earlier today.Tom Brands on Iowa-Penn State and the matchup at 165 pounds: https://t.co/T2E61sxfJ1 Spencer Lee on Penn State's consistency: https://t.co/RFKjTk9wy9 — Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) February 6, 2018

Nolf, despite not wrestling due to injury, also maintained his No. 1 rank at 157, while Nick Nevills remained No. 6 after dropping a decision to No. 1 Kyle Snyder at heavyweight.

Also holding their ranks this week were Ohio State's No. 3 Bo Jordan (174) and No. 2 Myles Martin (184), despite losses to Hall and Nickal, respectively.

With only two dual meets remaining, the Nittany Lions are running out of time to improve their ranks heading into the Big Ten tournament in March.

Wrestling (1) Penn State 19, (2) Ohio State 18Penn State has won 43 consecutive matches; team has not lost a dual since Feb. 15, 2015 pic.twitter.com/rM9XDDtnuM — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 4, 2018

This Saturday's dual against No. 7 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center will offer chances for either Cassar or Rasheed at 197 and Nevills, specifically to gain some ground, as they'll likely be taking on No. 7 Cash Wilcke and No. 3 Sam Stoll, respectively.