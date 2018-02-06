Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
Penn State

Penn State wrestling unanimous No. 1 after victory over Ohio State

Centre Daily Times | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
Penn State's Mark Hall celebrates his win over Ohio State's Bo Jordan in a wrestling match Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in State College.
Penn State's Mark Hall celebrates his win over Ohio State's Bo Jordan in a wrestling match Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in State College.
Penn State's Carson Kuhn, top, wrestles Ohio State's Nathan Tomasello at 125 pounds Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in State College.
Centre Daily Times
Penn State's Carson Kuhn, top, wrestles Ohio State's Nathan Tomasello at 125 pounds Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, in State College.

Updated 10 hours ago

Wrestling without NCAA champ Jason Nolf, the Penn State Nittany Lions held on for a narrow 19-18 win over the No. 2 Buckeyes at Rec Hall on Saturday, earning them the unanimous No. 1 ranking in the latest coaches poll.

The Nittany Lions (12-0) earned all 16 first-place votes in Tuesday's National Wrestling Coaches Association/USA Today Division I Team Coaches Poll, with 400 points. This is the first time Penn State has held the unanimous No. 1 position since Nov. 28.

The Buckeyes, now 12-1, maintained the second spot with 381 points. Missouri, which remains the only other undefeated team in the top 25, came in at third.

The biggest mover in the team poll this week was Wyoming, which jumped five spots to No. 17 after improving to 10-4 with a win over Oklahoma.

Anthony Cassar shot back into InterMat's Division I individual rankings this week at No. 8 at 197 pounds, after his upset of No. 1 Kollin Moore. Cassar had been ranked as high as ninth this season, before being replaced in the poll by teammate Shakur Rasheed, with whom Cassar has split time since Rasheed's Southern Scuffle-winning performance at the beginning of the year.

Moore maintained his No. 1 rank.

The only other movement for Penn State in this week's individual rankings came at 141 pounds, where freshman Nick Lee slipped two spots to No. 8, after dropping a 7-6 decision to Ohio State's Joey McKenna. The Buckeye moved up four spots to No. 7.

After each added a ranked win to their resumes Saturday, Penn State's Zain Retherford (149), Vincenzo Joseph (165), and Bo Nickal (184) all maintained their No. 1 ranks, while Mark Hall held steady at No. 2 at 174.

Nolf, despite not wrestling due to injury, also maintained his No. 1 rank at 157, while Nick Nevills remained No. 6 after dropping a decision to No. 1 Kyle Snyder at heavyweight.

Also holding their ranks this week were Ohio State's No. 3 Bo Jordan (174) and No. 2 Myles Martin (184), despite losses to Hall and Nickal, respectively.

With only two dual meets remaining, the Nittany Lions are running out of time to improve their ranks heading into the Big Ten tournament in March.

This Saturday's dual against No. 7 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center will offer chances for either Cassar or Rasheed at 197 and Nevills, specifically to gain some ground, as they'll likely be taking on No. 7 Cash Wilcke and No. 3 Sam Stoll, respectively.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me