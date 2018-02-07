Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State completes recruiting class by adding offensive lineman

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 5:21 p.m.

With 22 players having signed during the new December early signing period, Penn State's “regular” signing day was relatively quiet. Coach James Franklin added one player — offensive lineman Rasheed Walker from Waldorf, Md. — to round out the Nittany Lions' 2018 recruiting class.

Penn State's class is ranked fourth nationally by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.

Walker (6-foot-6, 295 pounds) is rated as a four-star player and the No. 6 overall offensive tackle in the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He had nearly 30 scholarship offers.

Overall, the 23 signees have an average star ranking of 3.74, making it the highest-rated Penn State recruiting class since 2010 (3.89). The class includes Pennsylvania's top-ranked player, Micah Parsons, making it the third consecutive season the Nittany Lions signed the state's top player.

The 2018 class also includes three other players ranked No. 1 in their respective states by ESPN: Pat Freiermuth (Massachusetts), Justin Shorter (New Jersey) and Ricky Slade (Virginia). Parsons, Shorter and Slade are five-star signees.

The Nittany Lions' Class of 2018 does not include any players from the WPIAL.

