Penn State

Penn State men top Illinois, win for 6th time in past 7 games

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Penn State guard Tony Carr (10) reaches for a loose ball near Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1), Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and Illinois forward Leron Black (12) during the first half Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Champaign, Ill.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Shep Garner scored 16 points, and Tony Carr had 15 points to lead Penn State to a 74-52 victory over Illinois on Sunday night.

Illinois missed its first nine second-half shots and didn't score for seven-plus minutes as Penn State went on a 12-0 run to make it 49-36. The Nittany Lions (18-9, 8-6 Big Ten) led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Carr hit three 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists. Lamar Stevens finished with 11 points, and Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves scored 10 apiece for Penn State.

Illinois had the lead for more than 15 minutes in the first half but squandered it late. Carr airballed a 3-pointer from the right wing, but Jamari Wheeler grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Garner, who nailed a corner 3.

On the ensuing play, Mark Alstork stepped on the baseline while inbounding the ball, giving Penn State possession with 3.6 seconds left. Carr scored a layup before the buzzer to take a one-point lead into the break.

The Nittany Lions shot 54.5 percent from the field, outscored Illinois, 34-12, in the paint and won their fourth consecutive game against the Illini. Penn State has won six of its last seven overall.

Leron Black led Illinois (12-14, 2-11) with 18 points.

After scoring a career-high 32-points in a 78-69 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday, Trent Frazier was held to six against Penn State.

