Penn State sets 2020 football schedule — and Pitt is not on it

Penn State formalized its 2020 football schedule with home games against Nevada and San Jose State. But no game with Pitt.

The Panthers fall off the Penn State schedule after their game in 2019 and are not expected to be able to be reconsidered until the midpoint of the next decade.

Penn State will play Virginia Tech for the first time in school history when the two teams meet in Blacksburg on Sept. 12.

The Virginia Tech series is a two-game deal with the second game being played at Penn State in 2025.

Penn State will open 2020 with a home game agtainst Nevada on Sept. 5 then travel to Virginia Tech the following week.

San Jose State then travels to State College on Sept. 19.

Penn State opens the 2020 Big Ten Conference play with Northwestern at home on Sept. 26. The Nittany Lions also will host conference foes: Iowa on Oct. 17; Ohio State on Oct. 24; Michigan State on Nov. 14 and Maryland on Nov. 21.