Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State sets 2020 football schedule — and Pitt is not on it

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is projected to be a top-10 pick.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is projected to be a top-10 pick.

Updated 16 hours ago

Penn State formalized its 2020 football schedule with home games against Nevada and San Jose State. But no game with Pitt.

The Panthers fall off the Penn State schedule after their game in 2019 and are not expected to be able to be reconsidered until the midpoint of the next decade.

Penn State will play Virginia Tech for the first time in school history when the two teams meet in Blacksburg on Sept. 12.

The Virginia Tech series is a two-game deal with the second game being played at Penn State in 2025.

Penn State will open 2020 with a home game agtainst Nevada on Sept. 5 then travel to Virginia Tech the following week.

San Jose State then travels to State College on Sept. 19.

Penn State opens the 2020 Big Ten Conference play with Northwestern at home on Sept. 26. The Nittany Lions also will host conference foes: Iowa on Oct. 17; Ohio State on Oct. 24; Michigan State on Nov. 14 and Maryland on Nov. 21.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me