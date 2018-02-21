Penn State misses shot at resume builder, falls to No. 17 Michigan
UNIVERSITY PARK — Duncan Robinson scored 19 points and Moritz Wagner added 18 to help No. 17 Michigan beat Penn State, 72-63, on Wednesday night.
Jordan Poole had 13 for the Wolverines (23-7, 12-5 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight.
Tony Carr scored 21 points and Lamar Stevens added 19 for the Nittany Lions (19-11, 9-8), who trailed for all but about four minutes.
Michigan took control with a 25-12 run midway through the first and Robinson made Michigan's fifth of 10 3-pointers to put the Wolverines up by 13, their biggest lead of the game, with 3:52 left in the opening half. Back-to-back jumpers from Stevens cut Michigan's halftime lead to 34-26.
The Nittany Lions opened the second with a 13-4 run and took a 39-38 lead when Carr rolled a floater off his fingertips, drew a foul and made the free throw with 16:12 left.
But the Wolverines went ahead for good on Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman's 3-pointer with 10:19 left. Michigan players combined to go 9-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final minute to close out the game.