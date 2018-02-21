Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State misses shot at resume builder, falls to No. 17 Michigan

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22) makes a basket against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Michigan's Duncan Robinson (22) makes a basket against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdu-Rahkman (12) drives to the hoop for a dunk against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdu-Rahkman (12) drives to the hoop for a dunk against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) breaks on a loose ball against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) breaks on a loose ball against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

Updated 2 hours ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — Duncan Robinson scored 19 points and Moritz Wagner added 18 to help No. 17 Michigan beat Penn State, 72-63, on Wednesday night.

Jordan Poole had 13 for the Wolverines (23-7, 12-5 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight.

Tony Carr scored 21 points and Lamar Stevens added 19 for the Nittany Lions (19-11, 9-8), who trailed for all but about four minutes.

Michigan took control with a 25-12 run midway through the first and Robinson made Michigan's fifth of 10 3-pointers to put the Wolverines up by 13, their biggest lead of the game, with 3:52 left in the opening half. Back-to-back jumpers from Stevens cut Michigan's halftime lead to 34-26.

The Nittany Lions opened the second with a 13-4 run and took a 39-38 lead when Carr rolled a floater off his fingertips, drew a foul and made the free throw with 16:12 left.

But the Wolverines went ahead for good on Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman's 3-pointer with 10:19 left. Michigan players combined to go 9-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final minute to close out the game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me