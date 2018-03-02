Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State tops No. 13 Ohio State again to reach Big Ten semifinals

The Associated Press | Friday, March 2, 2018, 9:19 p.m.
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Lamar Stevens #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during quarterfinals of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Updated 18 hours ago

NEW YORK — Tony Carr found Josh Reaves for a game-winning layup with 3.1 seconds to play and Penn State may have punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament with a 69-68 victory over second-seeded Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night.

Carr had 25 points for the second consecutive night and the seventh-seeded Nittany Lions scored the final five points in beating the 13th-ranked Buckeyes for the third time this season.

Penn State (21-12) will face the winner of the quarterfinal between third-seeded and No. 8 Purdue and 14th-seeded Rutgers in the semifinals on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and Shep Garner had 13 and a crucial steal from Big Ten Player of the Year Keita Bates-Diop with 21 seconds to play.

The Nittany Lions did not call timeout after the steal, and Carr made a pass from the foul line to a wide-open Reaves underneath.

Ohio State (24-8) had a chance to win after calling a timeout, but a last-second shot by C.J. Jackson was not close.

Bates-Diop carried the Buckeyes in the second half, scoring 17 of his 25 points. However, all he is probably going to remember is losing the ball with 21 seconds to go and his team ahead 68-67.

Kam Williams and Jae'Sean Tate added 10 points apiece for the Buckeyes, who will wait for their invitation to the NCAA Tournament in a little more than a week.

