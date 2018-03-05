Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State's Apke runs fastest 40 time among safeties at NFL Combine

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:34 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Penn State's Troy Apke recorded a 4.34-second time in the 40-yard dash Monday at the NFL Combine, the fastest time by far among safeties.

Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates had the second-fastest time at his position (4.51).

Apke, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, came to Penn State as a wide receiver, but switched to safety before the start of his freshman season.

As a senior sprinter at Mt. Lebanon, Apke won the WPIAL 100-meter championship at the highest classification, running a 10.81. He finished fifth in the PIAA meet.

Apke, 6-foot-2, 198-pounds, recorded two career interceptions, one against Iowa in 2016 and one against Pitt last season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me