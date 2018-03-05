Penn State's Apke runs fastest 40 time among safeties at NFL Combine
Updated 2 hours ago
"He can RUN run!" @DeionSanders was VERY impressed with @Traps_5 's 4.35u 40-yard dash : #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/zlFMQUGp92— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 5, 2018
Penn State's Troy Apke recorded a 4.34-second time in the 40-yard dash Monday at the NFL Combine, the fastest time by far among safeties.
Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates had the second-fastest time at his position (4.51).
Apke, a Mt. Lebanon graduate, came to Penn State as a wide receiver, but switched to safety before the start of his freshman season.
As a senior sprinter at Mt. Lebanon, Apke won the WPIAL 100-meter championship at the highest classification, running a 10.81. He finished fifth in the PIAA meet.
Apke, 6-foot-2, 198-pounds, recorded two career interceptions, one against Iowa in 2016 and one against Pitt last season.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.