Hempfield grad Holmberg earns All-American honors for Penn State indoor track

Penn State redshirt sophomore Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) earned All-American honors in the women's pentathlon Friday at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at College Station, Texas.

Holmberg entered the NCAA meet as the No. 10 seed with a season-best mark of 4,168 points from the Big Ten Indoor Championships. She capped the indoor season with a personal best total of 4,216 points and a seventh-place finish in the competition.

She is the first Nittany Lion since Gayle Hunter in 2009 to earn All-American honors in the pentathlon. Holmberg's total moved her into No. 2 all-time at Penn State in the event passing Brittney Howell's mark of 4,202 from 2014.

“I'm really proud of her,” multi-events coach Fritz Spence said. “I think she competed well for being at the indoor championships for her first time; she composed herself well. We have a lot of room for improvement; she could be a 4,400-point pentathlete, we still have a lot of work to do, but today she came up big and she competed like a champion.”

Holmberg's marks at the meet included: 60-meter hurdles (8.51); high jump (1.6 meters or 5 feet, 3 inches); shot put (13.73m or 45-0.50); long jump (6.11m or 20-0.50) and the 800 (2:21.26).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.