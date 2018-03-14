Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State rallies for NIT victory over Temple

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 11:21 p.m.
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) dunks in front of Temple's Quinton Rose during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT in State College, Pa., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Penn State won 63-57. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Updated 1 hour ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — Josh Reaves had his second career double-double, Shep Garner hit two 3-pointers in the final three minutes and Penn State overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Temple, 63-57, on Wednesday night in the first round of the NIT.

Reaves shot 7 of 10 from the field, including a career-high tying four 3-pointers, and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Tony Carr missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts before scoring his first points of the game on a jumper that pulled Penn State within four with 6:20 to play. That sparked a 16-2 run to give the Nittany Lions a 62-54 lead with 16 seconds left.

Reaves and Garner hit back-to-back 3s to make it 54-all before John Harrar's layup with 1:52 remaining gave Penn State its first lead since 4-3. The Owls made just 1 of 9 from the field and committed three turnovers during the span.

Shizz Alston Jr. led Temple (17-16), which led for more than 35 minutes, with 15 points and Josh Brown added 14.

Carr and Garner — who came in averaging 19.9 and 11.1 points per game, respectively — combined to score 10 on 3-of-19 shooting for the Nittany Lions (22-13).

The Owls made just 5 of 14 free throws while Penn State hit 20 of 30.

It was the 93rd meeting between the schools, which are located less than 200 miles apart, but the first since 2011. The Nittany Lions snapped a seven-game skid in the series, dating to Dec. 9, 2000.

