Penn State's Jason Nolf defeats Kemerer in NCAA wrestling quarterfinal showdown

CLEVELAND — Penn State's Jason Nolf used two takedowns to defeat Iowa's Mike Kemerer, a friend and Young Guns Wrestling Club workout partner, 6-2, in an NCAA Division I wrestling championships quarterfinal Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Nolf, a three-time PIAA champion from Kittanning and returning national champion, scored an early takedown to grab a 2-0 lead.

He extended his advantage to 5-2 in the third period with his second takedown of the match.

Nolf (26-1) advanced to Friday night's semifinals where he'll face Ohio State's Bo Jordan. Ohio State and Penn State are battling for the team title.

Kemerer (26-2) dropped into the consolation round and needs a victory to become an All-American. The Franklin Regional graduate placed third in 2017.

“Michael is a great wrestler and a great person,” Nolf said. “It's great to compete here. We're all here doing something we love.”

Nolf injured his right knee in a match against Rutgers in late January.

He missed the rest of the regular season.

“The knee feels good,” Nolf said. “I have some great trainers who got me back on the mat.”

Other former WPIAL wrestlers who also advanced to the NCAA semifinals include Iowa freshman Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) at 125 pounds, Ohio State sophomore Luke Pletcher (Latrobe) at 133; Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph (Central Catholic) at 164 and Virginia Tech's Zack Zavatsky (Latrobe) at 184.

Lee (22-2) pinned Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccininni in the second period. He'll face Ohio State's Nathan Tomasello in the semifinals. The two have split one-point decisions this season; Tomasello won 2-1 at the Big Ten Tournament.

Pletcher (31-2) downed Lehigh's Scott Parker, 3-1. Pletcher defeated Parker (Pennridge) in the 2014 PIAA finals, 3-1 in overtime.

Pletcher's high school teammate, Virginia Tech's Zack Zavatsky earned All-American honors with a 3-1 sudden victory decision against Lehigh's Ryan Preisch.

Bucknell senior Tyler Smith (Franklin Regional) lost 8-3 to Ohio State's Joey McKenna in the quarterfinals.

Penn State, which trails Ohio State, 80.5-67, in the team standings, advanced five wrestlers to the semifinals, including returning champions Zain Retherford (149), Nolf (157), Joseph (164), Mark Hall (174) and Bo Nickal (184). Shakur Rasheed (197) and heavyweight Nick Nevills lost their quarterfinal matches.

Joseph needed overtime to defeat Nebraska's Isaiah White, 4-2.

“I just waited for him to make a poor shot, and I capitalized,” Joseph said. “If you take care of your job, the team standings will take care of itself.”

Clarion's Brock Zacherl dropped his quarterfinal match at 141.

The biggest upset of the quarterfinals came at 197 pounds, when Kent State's Kyle Conel, who started in the pigtail round, pinned No. 1 seed Kollin Moore of Ohio State.

Semifinal matches will begin at 8 p.m. Friday.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.