Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State wins at Notre Dame in NIT 2nd round

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tony Carr scored 24 points to extend his Penn State sophomore scoring record. Josh Reaves had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Nittany Lions beat Notre Dame, 73-63, on Saturday in the second round of the NIT.

Penn State scored the first two points of the game and never trailed as Notre Dame didn't hit its first field goal until nearly five minutes in. Shep Garner sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to close the third-quarter scoring for a 50-36 lead. Carr sealed it with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in the fourth by dribbling down the clock, going through his legs and sinking a step-back 3-pointer to make it 70-59.

Garner finished with 15 points for Penn State (23-13), and Lamar Stevens chipped in with 11.

Bonzie Colson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 26 minutes for Notre Dame (21-15). He grimaced a bit leaving the game with 1:46 left in the third quarter and spent most of the closing minutes on the bench with ice wrapped around his left foot before the senior returned with 35.2 seconds remaining for an ovation from the crowd.

Matt Farrell, averaging 16.5 points per game, struggled for the second straight tournament game, scoring nine points for Notre Dame on 4-of-14 shooting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me