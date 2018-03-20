Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Lamar Stevens' 30 points leads Penn State past Marquette in NIT quarterfinals

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler and Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey tussle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler and Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey tussle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey competes with Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Marquette guard Andrew Rowsey competes with Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers is shown during the first half of their NIT game against Marquette Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wis.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Penn State head coach Patrick Chambers is shown during the first half of their NIT game against Marquette Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at the Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wis.
Penn State forward John Harrar is swarmed by Marquette center Matt Heldt (12) and guard Sacar Anim (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Penn State forward John Harrar is swarmed by Marquette center Matt Heldt (12) and guard Sacar Anim (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Milwaukee.

Updated 8 hours ago

MILWAUKEE — Lamar Stevens tied his career high with 30 points, Tony Carr added 25 and Penn State beat Marquette 85-80 on Tuesday night to advance to the NIT semifinals.

The Nittany Lions (24-13) will face either Mississippi State or Louisville at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 27. They advanced to the NIT semis for the first time since winning the 2009 tournament.

Stevens hit three crucial buckets in the final three minutes, including a dunk off an alley-oop pass from Josh Reaves for an eight-point lead with one minute left. The 6-foot-8 Stevens then maneuvered through a couple Marquette players to secure a rebound off Andrew Rowsey's missed 3 with 46 seconds left.

Carr went 5 of 8 from the foul line over the final 30 seconds to give Marquette another chance. Rowsey hit a 3 and a layup to get the Golden Eagles as close as 83-80 with six seconds left before the Golden Eagles ran out of time.

Rowsey, a senior, scored 29 points for Marquette (21-14).

The Golden Eagles had whittled a 14-point deficit early in the second half to 72-68 with 2:39 left on three foul shots by Rowsey. Penn State went nearly three minutes without a bucket and got sloppy with the ball and the sharpshooting Golden Eagles started hitting 3s to get back in the game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me