Saquon Barkley excited for Miles Sanders, Penn State's future at running back

Following a hometown parade in his honor — after 5,000 people lauded him for his play in Happy Valley — Saquon Barkley fielded questions from reporters about the NFL Draft, the New York Giants and the business side of becoming a superstar. But when asked about something other than himself — his former teammates — the consensus All-American cracked a smile.

We know you are as proud of @saquon as we are, Coplay. Truly one of a kind! Happy #SaquonBarkleyDay ! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ZqtQwtgpFW — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 24, 2018

Barkley is "excited" about Woodland Hills graduate Miles Sanders and the rest of Penn State's running backs. Sanders, the top choice in 2018, is an "exceptional talent," according to Barkley. But the future first-round pick also likes what Mark Allen, Journey Brown and Jonathan Thomas bring to the table this spring.

"Everyone's expecting Miles to come and take over, which talent-wise, if you watch football you can understand why people would make that statement. But it's up for grabs," Barkley said Saturday. "That spot is up for grabs, and that's going to make (Sanders) better. Mark's going to come out there and push him. JT is going to come out there and push him. Journey Brown and the rest of the running backs are going to push each other and bring out the best in each other.

All them nights I remember starving, turnt me to a machine pic.twitter.com/tCLeJoibRA — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 25, 2018

"When that happens, that brings out the best in the position and the team."

Between Barkley's comments and what James Franklin said at his spring practice press conference, Penn State's running back situation has become an intriguing conversation.

Fans and media alike fully expect Sanders, a former five-star recruit, to deliver on that promise. But Barkley — a two-time Big Ten offensive player of the year who tallied more than 5,000 yards from scrimmage and 50 touchdowns in three years — leaves big shoes to fill.

And everyone understands that.

"Let's be honest," Franklin said last week, "to think we are going to be able to replace Saquon Barkley with a running back, that's not what we need to do."

Scouting Penn State's running backs battle: It's Miles Sanders to lose, but others will compete, Saquon Barkley says https://t.co/PkV1MJQlHy — Penn State football (@psufootball) March 26, 2018

What the Nittany Lions need to do, according to the coach, is use all the running backs they have and develop the offensive line and tight ends. "And still be a team that's difficult to stop because of the firepower that we have at wide receiver and the mobility we have at the quarterback position," Franklin added.

So yes, Sanders will be at the forefront of it all. But replacing Barkley is going to be a collective effort.

It's a tall task, no doubt. And on top of that, Penn State's staff has to identify new starters at middle linebacker, safety, defensive tackle and tight end.

Still, Barkley is confident in his former teammates to keep the program's momentum going this spring.

"There are a lot of guys who need to step up," Barkley said. "It's their role. It's their time."