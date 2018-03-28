Penn State advances to NIT championship game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEW YORK — Tony Carr scored 21 points, Shep Garner added 18 while breaking a school record for career 3-pointers and Penn State routed Mississippi State, 75-60, in the National Invitational Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.

The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions (25-13) will play No. 2 seed Utah for the championship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

After the score was tied 9-9, Penn State ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run. From there, the Nittany Lions opened the second with a 19-0 spurt capped by Garner's 3 off an assist from Carr to make it 37-11.

Penn State was up 42-23 at halftime and led by as many as 27.

Mississippi State (25-12) wasn't able to get within 20 until there was 7 minutes, 56 seconds left in the game. Abdul Ado's dunk made it 65-47, but that was the closest the Bulldogs got before the waning moments.

Mississippi State was led by Tyson Carter's 19 points off the bench. Ado had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Lamar Stevens added 17 points for Penn State, and Carr had six assists and five rebounds.

This is Penn State's first appearance in the NIT under coach Pat Chambers. The Nittany Lions last played in the NIT championship game in 2009, when they beat Baylor for the title.

The school's only other appearance in the final was a loss to Minnesota in 1998.