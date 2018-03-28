Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State advances to NIT championship game

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
The Penn State bench celebrates during its NIT semifinal victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Getty Images
The Penn State bench celebrates during its NIT semifinal victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Penn State guard Tony Carr drives against Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 75-60.
Associated Press
Penn State guard Tony Carr drives against Mississippi State guard Nick Weatherspoon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 75-60.
Penn State guard Josh Reaves dunks against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 75-60.
Associated Press
Penn State guard Josh Reaves dunks against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 75-60.
Mississippi State guard Tyson Carter steals a pass from Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 75-60.
Associated Press
Mississippi State guard Tyson Carter steals a pass from Penn State guard Jamari Wheeler during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Penn State won 75-60.

Updated 11 hours ago

NEW YORK — Tony Carr scored 21 points, Shep Garner added 18 while breaking a school record for career 3-pointers and Penn State routed Mississippi State, 75-60, in the National Invitational Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.

The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions (25-13) will play No. 2 seed Utah for the championship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

After the score was tied 9-9, Penn State ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run. From there, the Nittany Lions opened the second with a 19-0 spurt capped by Garner's 3 off an assist from Carr to make it 37-11.

Penn State was up 42-23 at halftime and led by as many as 27.

Mississippi State (25-12) wasn't able to get within 20 until there was 7 minutes, 56 seconds left in the game. Abdul Ado's dunk made it 65-47, but that was the closest the Bulldogs got before the waning moments.

Mississippi State was led by Tyson Carter's 19 points off the bench. Ado had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Lamar Stevens added 17 points for Penn State, and Carr had six assists and five rebounds.

This is Penn State's first appearance in the NIT under coach Pat Chambers. The Nittany Lions last played in the NIT championship game in 2009, when they beat Baylor for the title.

The school's only other appearance in the final was a loss to Minnesota in 1998.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me