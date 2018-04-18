Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Could this year be the offensive line's best season at Penn State?

Joe Juliano • Philly.com | Wednesday, April 18, 2018, 10:57 p.m.
Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover watches as centers Mike Miranda and Connor McGovern snap during the NCAA college football team's practice Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in State College.
PennLive.com
Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover watches as centers Mike Miranda and Connor McGovern snap during the NCAA college football team's practice Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in State College.

Updated 18 hours ago

James Franklin faced a lot of challenges when he took over in 2014 as Penn State's head football coach, but none bigger than trying to rebuild an offensive line that had a severe numbers problem.

Between NCAA sanctions that continued to limit the Nittany Lions' scholarships, and the time needed to develop enough large young men to deal with the rigors of physical play in the Big Ten, he knew it would take more than a few years to get it right.

However, in Year 5 of Franklin's tenure, the process seems to have reached a peak. Or as center Connor McGovern puts it, “I think this year will be the year of the offensive line.

“We're improving from last year,” said McGovern, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound junior. “Every day we take steps forward. I think we'll be the leaders of the offense this year. A lot of younger guys are stepping up. There's more competition throughout the line. They're pushing the guys in front of them to compete and do their best every day.”

Redshirt sophomore tackle Will Fries, who started the last nine games last year, said familiarity and communication among the linemen have helped, along with added confidence.

“I think we're playing with more of an edge, with a chip on our shoulder,” he said, “just trying to be more physical and wear defenses down. We're just bringing a mind-set to practice every day, that we're going to be the strength of this team and dominate the guys in front of us.”

The offensive line will be on display Saturday when the Lions wrap up spring practice with the annual Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. Given the intense competition this spring, the question is: Which five linemen will start?

Four starters return from the offensive line that began the Fiesta Bowl: McGovern, Fries, tackle Chasz Wright and guard Steven Gonzalez. There's also tackle Ryan Bates, an Archbishop Wood product who is tied with McGovern for most career starts among active linemen on the team with 22, plus other young players who allow Penn State to have a full first and second team without including any true freshmen.

Bates said no one knows the identities of the five linemen that offensive line coach Matt Limegrover will put out on the field Saturday.

“I think this offensive line is one of the most experienced offensive lines we've had since I've been here, but I don't know what five are going to be on the field yet,” he said. “Coach Limegrover is going to find those five. We're going to see who starts in the spring game, move on to summer and then fall camp, and we're going to compete with each other and see who the best five are.”

Besides the five linemen already mentioned, Franklin is enthusiastic about three young players - redshirt sophomore guard Michal Menet and a pair of redshirt freshmen, tackles C.J. Thorpe and Des Holmes, a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara.

Franklin said that since the end of last season, Menet “probably has shown as much improvement as anybody in our program.” While Thorpe and Holmes need to be equally proficient at run and pass blocking, he said Thorpe “is maybe our best guy in the run game” and Holmes is very good with pass protection.

Franklin said Thorpe also brings an attitude that he'd like others on the line to emulate.

“I want us to play with that mentality and that edge,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me