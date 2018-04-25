Saquon Barkley welcomes daughter two days before NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saquon Barkley and girlfriend Anna Congdon became parents to a daughter Tuesday, just two days before the former Penn State running back heads to the NFL Draft.

Barkley announced the birth of Jada Clare Barkley on social media.

He still plans to attend the draft, which begins Thursday in Dallas.

"Words can't even describe how I feel right now," Barkley wrote in his Instagram post. "You are the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much."

NFL.com's Gil Brandt tweeted a photo of Jada, with a special congrats to Barkley.