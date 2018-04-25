Saquon Barkley welcomes daughter two days before NFL Draft
Saquon Barkley and girlfriend Anna Congdon became parents to a daughter Tuesday, just two days before the former Penn State running back heads to the NFL Draft.
Barkley announced the birth of Jada Clare Barkley on social media.
Words can't even describe how I feel right now. You are the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much #DaddysLittleGirl Jada Clare Barkley 4.24.18 ❤️
He still plans to attend the draft, which begins Thursday in Dallas.
NFL.com's Gil Brandt tweeted a photo of Jada, with a special congrats to Barkley.
Jada Clare Barkley. Enjoy fatherhood, @saquon . pic.twitter.com/pmbNTkVYVU— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2018
Congratulations to @saquon Barkley, who just became a first-time dad today. He was so excited when he called he forgot to give me the name of his new baby girl. Congrats, Saquon. The draft will be the second-biggest thing that happens to you this week. See you tomorrow!— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 24, 2018