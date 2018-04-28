Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State's Apke, Hamilton drafted in fourth round

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Penn State defensive back Troy Apke performs a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis.
Updated 32 minutes ago

Former Penn State and Mt. Lebanon safety Troy Apke became the first WPIAL player drafted Saturday when the Washington Redskins chose him with the ninth pick in the fourth round (109 overall).

His Penn State teammate, wide receiver DeSean Hamilton, was selected five picks later by the Denver Broncos. That makes four Nittany Lions drafted in the first four rounds, following running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Apke, 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, comes from strong bloodlines. His father Steve was a starting linebacker at Pitt in the 1980s and was replacement player for the Steelers during the 1987 strike. His sister Tess was a star softball player at Mt. Lebanon.

During the 2017 season, Apke intercepted one pass -- against Pitt at Beaver Stadium -- but his work at the NFL Combine pushed him up the draft boards. He ran a 4.34 40 and recorded a 41-inch vertical jump.

Hamilton, 6-1, 203, caught 214 passes for 2,842 and 18 touchdowns in four years at Penn State. He was a second-team Big 10 selection last season.

