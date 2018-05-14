Penn State adds Villanova football player to roster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kyle McCloskey played football at Villanova in 2017.

But the 6-foot-5 guard wanted to give basketball a try, so he transferred to Penn State for the 2018-19 season.

McCloskey played in three games and started twice for the Wildcats. He completed 17 of 44 passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

He was a captain for both the football and basketball teams at Germantown Academy as a senior. He was the first Philadelphia-area athlete to throw for 3,000 yards in football and score at least 1,000 career points in basketball.

McCloskey was a first-team all-state pick in basketball, averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds his senior season.

He is the fourth member of his immediate family to attend Penn State. His father, Mike, was a four-year letterman in football and his mother, Mimi, competed in track for the Nittany Lions. His sister Megan currently competes in the high jump for Penn State's track and field team while sister Kiernan played basketball at Lehigh.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.