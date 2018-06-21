Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State

New Orleans Pelicans draft Penn State's Tony Carr in second round

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 11:51 p.m.
Penn State's Tony Carr shoots over Maryland's Kevin Hurter during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in State College.
Penn State's Tony Carr shoots over Maryland's Kevin Hurter during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in State College.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a brand new Carr.

New Orleans drafted Penn State guard Tony Carr in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Carr, who declared for the draft after his sophomore season, was the 21st pick of the second round, 51st overall. He became Penn State's first drafted player since the Washington Wizards selected Calvin Booth in 1999.

Carr needed just two seasons in State College to become one of the most prolific scorers in Nittany Lions history. He became the first sophomore in program history to surpass 1,000 points and finished his career with 1,161 points, 23rd all-time at Penn State.

As a sophomore, Carr averaged 19.6 points and 5 assists, earning a spot on the All-Big Ten First Team. He led the Nittany Lions to the NIT championship, compiling 15 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in their 82-66 victory over Utah in the tournament final. Carr's 745 points in 2017-18 rank No. 2 on the school's single-season scoring list.

Carr joins a Pelicans backcourt that includes Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo. Behind star big man Anthony Davis, New Orleans beat Portland in the first round of the NBA playoffs before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

