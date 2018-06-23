Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State

Maddie Holmberg 7th after Day 1 of USA Track and Field Championships

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
Penn State's Maddie Holmberg competes in the heptathlon 100-meter hurdles during Day 1 of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships on May 12 at Penn State.
Penn State Athletics
Penn State's Maddie Holmberg competes in the heptathlon 100-meter hurdles during Day 1 of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships on May 12 at Penn State.

Updated 11 hours ago

Penn State redshirt junior Maddie Holmberg is in seventh place after Day 1 of the heptathlon at the USA Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.

The 2015 Hempfield graduate has 3,478 points.

She finished third in the shot put (45 feet, 9 inches) and 200-meter dash (24.17 seconds).

She placed 12th in the 100 hurdles (13.93) and 13th in the high jump (5-3).

She will compete in the long jump, javelin and 800 on Sunday.

Arizona freshman and Knoch graduate Jordan Geist finished 13th in the men's shot put. His best throw was 64- 12.

— Paul Schofield

