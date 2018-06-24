Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn State

Hempfield grad Holmberg finishes 9th at USATF national meet

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Hempfield's Maddie Holmberg, who earned a bronze medal in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division I track and field championships, placed ninth in the heptathlon at the USATF championships over the weekend.
Penn State redshirt junior Maddie Holmberg finished ninth in the heptathlon at the USA Track and Field championships against the top athletics in the country Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.

The 2015 Hempfield graduate began the final day in seventh place with 3,478 points. She finished with 5,780 points after she placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 2 inches, eighth in the javelin with a throw of 131-3 and ninth in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 19.23 seconds.

“This is my event,” Holmberg said. “It's exciting, and I'm looking forward to next season. I have some work to do.”

Erica Bougard, competing for Team Nike, won the 800, the final event of the heptathlon, to win the gold with 6,347 points, edging Alex Gochenour, who finished with 6,003 points. Gochenour finished seventh in the 800.

In the other heptathlon events, Holmberg earned third-place finishes in the shot put (45-9) and 200 (24.17). She placed 12th in the 100-meter hurdles (13.93) and took 13th in the high jump (5-3).

“My whole objective was to come in, have fun and just enjoy the opportunity,” Holmberg said. “My Day 1 went pretty well, and Day 2 didn't go exactly as I hoped. I still think that I learned a lot through this process and this experience.”

Holmberg earned All-American honors with a third-place (bronze medal) finish June 9 at the NCAA championships in Eugene, Ore. Holmberg's seven event totals at NCAAs were 5,833 points.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

