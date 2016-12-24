Pitt bowl opponent Northwestern balances on-field success with academic excellence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Did you know? Northwestern's football team is 3-3 against Pitt, most recently winning, 27-22, Sept. 30, 1972, in front of a crowd of 18,557 at Pitt Stadium. That same day, 13,117 watched Roberto Clemente collect his 3,000th hit at Three Rivers Stadium.

If you Google “Notable Northwestern alumni,” you'll get a 22-page list of names that includes “Ben-Hur” actor Charlton Heston, former Penn State president Graham Spanier, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and transplant pioneer Thomas Starzl.

Many on the list attended Northwestern but did not graduate. Hefner, for example, took only graduate sociology courses one semester. Spanier, however, received a Ph.D there in 1973.

Northwestern, whose football team will meet Pitt on Wednesday in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, aims to admit only elite high school students. Its acceptance rate dropped for the seventh consecutive year in 2016 to a record low of 10.6 percent, the Daily Northwestern reported.

Prepscholar.com reports the average Northwestern student scored 33 of a possible 36 on the ACT and has an average high school GPA of 4.11.

“I can't imagine anyone has higher standards than we do,” Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz said.

Yet offensive coordinator Mick McCall and Hankwitz chuckled with pride when asked if it's difficult to recruit top athletes to Northwestern.

McCall said the high academic standards actually streamline coaches' efforts.

“There are a lot of places we don't even go to,” McCall said, “because certain guys who are really, really good players don't have the grades, and we already know that and we go right on by.”

Hankwitz said there are enough good players if you look hard enough.

“Some places use that as an excuse. ‘We can't win because ...,” he said. “We don't take that approach. We feel like we are attracting higher recruits every year.

“There are enough students out there that value a quality education and want to play football at the highest level. We seek those guys out.”

Last year, Northwestern placed 39 players on the Academic All-Big Ten team while winning 10 games. Players occasionally leave practice early to go to class.

But finding the right group of student-athletes hasn't been easy, especially in basketball, where Northwestern is the only power conference school that never has played in the NCAA Tournament.

Northwestern football suffered through epic stretches of misery in the 1970s, '80s and early part of the '90s. From 1972-1994, Northwestern never won more than four games in a season — and the Wildcats did that only twice.

In one six-year span (1976-1981), Northwestern won a total of three games, with three winless efforts.

Then, Pat Fitzgerald, the current coach and one of the all-time great Big Ten linebackers, joined the football team.

Led by Fitzgerald, a two-time national defensive player of the year, Northwestern won the Big Ten in 1996, going from 3-7-1 to 10-2 in one season. Without Fitzgerald, who had broken his leg, the Wildcats played in their second Rose Bowl (the other was in 1948) and finished eighth in the final Associated Press poll.

After graduation, Fitzgerald started a coaching career that led him back to Northwestern. When coach Randy Walker died of a heart attack a month before training camp in 2006, Fitzgerald was promoted to head coach. At 31, he was the youngest in the FBS.

After a slow start, Fitzgerald sparked the program to nine-, 10- and 10-victory seasons in '08, '12 and '15. The Pinstripe will be the Wildcats' 13th bowl appearance, and Fitzgerald has been involved in 11 of them (seven as head coach, two as an assistant, two as a player).

An avid baseball fan with a card collection that totals more than 20,000, he has earned Chicago's ultimate sign of celebrity: He sang “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” at a Cubs game.

In 2012, Northwestern recorded only its second postseason victory, beating Mississippi State, 34-20, in the Gator Bowl. Central Catholic graduate Quentin Williams, a defensive end, returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game.

Williams, who followed his older brother, Nate, to Northwestern, played football and baseball in college, becoming a master at time management.

“I don't think my brother and I wanted to be defined as football players,” said Quentin Williams, an account manager for Grubhub.com in Chicago. “Good education was paramount.”

Nate Williams, who owns a web development company in New Orleans, said Northwestern “caters to a certain type of person, people who have that (high) expectation of themselves.

“(Northwestern) really pushes you to be the best you can be and really gets the most out of every recruit who comes through the door.”

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi has recruited and coached against Northwestern for many years and knows what to expect.

“I think you win with smart guys, and they have a lot of smart guys,” he said.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.